UMB Bank N A MO Invests $1.93 Million in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after buying an additional 2,175,692 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter worth $200,126,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Wayfair by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,037,000 after purchasing an additional 262,240 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,828,000 after purchasing an additional 202,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Wayfair by 9.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,672,000 after purchasing an additional 163,178 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $66.17 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.23 and a twelve month high of $339.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.71 and its 200 day moving average is $167.46.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wayfair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.71.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $127,628.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,566,441.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,233,647 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.