UMB Bank N A MO Buys 1,930 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 427.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,778,000 after purchasing an additional 556,871 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after purchasing an additional 352,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $249,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW stock opened at $456.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.12 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a PE ratio of 415.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total transaction of $91,461.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,868 shares of company stock worth $18,684,741 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $810.00 to $745.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.97.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.