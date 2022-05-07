UMB Bank N A MO Acquires New Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RMD. Wolfe Research began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $202.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.83 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total value of $386,957.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,269,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,614 shares of company stock valued at $10,314,879 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

