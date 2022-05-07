UMB Bank N A MO Acquires New Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 11.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 22.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 17.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 10.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.87.

Shares of HES stock opened at $117.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.67. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $117.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 172,965 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $17,370,874.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 672,417 shares of company stock valued at $66,162,892. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hess (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.