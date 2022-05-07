UBS Group Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €76.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €76.00 ($80.00) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G24 has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($70.53) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($82.11) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($72.63) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €73.00 ($76.84) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scout24 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €70.70 ($74.42).

Shares of G24 opened at €59.24 ($62.36) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 58.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is €55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €57.46. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €46.90 ($49.37) and a fifty-two week high of €73.36 ($77.22).

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

