Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.67% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE TWO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,428,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,296. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.78%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 183.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 425,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 87,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 161,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

