Trustcore Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $424,408,000 after purchasing an additional 529,105 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.69. 9,213,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,663,847. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $107.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.74. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 23.51%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

