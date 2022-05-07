Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 366 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,225,000 after buying an additional 4,232,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after buying an additional 2,149,110 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,147,000 after buying an additional 1,226,786 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 56.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,222,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,006,000 after buying an additional 1,164,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,541,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,868,000 after buying an additional 1,092,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.93.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $95.30. 5,294,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,278,147. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

