Trustcore Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $25,373,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 94.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 174,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 84,699 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $2,063,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 181,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PAUG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,640. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88.

