Trustcore Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 916,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,990. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.41. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.