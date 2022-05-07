Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $54,000 Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,067. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $143.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CINF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

