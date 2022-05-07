Trustcore Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Boeing by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Langenberg & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.24.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.90. 7,689,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,217,021. The company has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 102.82 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

