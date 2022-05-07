Trustcore Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 52,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after purchasing an additional 197,925 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Blink Charging by 223.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 136,684 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 61,584 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 172.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 14.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.96. 937,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,523. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.92 million, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 3.58. Blink Charging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 263.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Blink Charging’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLNK shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

