Trustcore Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,607,000 after buying an additional 2,202,128 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 63,266,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,719 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,112 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $63.37. 21,722,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.77.

