Truadvice LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Truadvice LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $72.75. 5,582,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.77. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

