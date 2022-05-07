Truadvice LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Truadvice LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,226 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Truadvice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 145,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 15,118 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 102,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GOVT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,579,513 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69.

