Truadvice LLC Has $782,000 Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Truadvice LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 217.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,717,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,027,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63.

