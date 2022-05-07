Truadvice LLC Has $280,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 166,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,920 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,860,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. PPM America Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $67,134,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.86. 6,127,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,973,768. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $45.26. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

