TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) to post sales of $238.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.44 million. TriMas posted sales of $218.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $938.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $937.70 million to $939.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $989.95 million, with estimates ranging from $976.20 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

TriMas stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 255,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,254. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44. TriMas has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Finley acquired 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in TriMas in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TriMas by 99.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

