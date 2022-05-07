TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Citigroup

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE TRTX traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 326,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,663. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $819.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 360.86, a current ratio of 322.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 118.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

