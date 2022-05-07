TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Citigroup

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.
Shares of NYSE TRTX traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 326,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,663. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $819.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 360.86, a current ratio of 322.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.
TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
