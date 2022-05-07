Tortoise Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,147 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 527.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.92. 475,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,626. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.