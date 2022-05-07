Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 240.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,563,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 19.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after acquiring an additional 24,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 10.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $1,388,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,054 shares of company stock worth $31,961,144 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.71.

MRNA stock traded down $7.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,013,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,985. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.40.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.06 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

