Tortoise Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,360,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,808,000 after purchasing an additional 147,937 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $20.03. 51,506,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,535,776. The firm has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.