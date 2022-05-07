Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $70,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $5.55 on Friday, hitting $225.21. 3,683,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,472. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.55 and a 200 day moving average of $229.90. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.