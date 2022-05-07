Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $57,000 Stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 14,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 37,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,035. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

