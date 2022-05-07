Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $138,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 979 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,718,481 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $804,399,000 after acquiring an additional 201,067 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,046,000. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $53,867.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.27. 4,966,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,859,006. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $196.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

