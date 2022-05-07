Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 6.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.79.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $67.56. 4,157,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,148. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average of $76.81. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

