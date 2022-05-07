Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,150 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,282,000.

NASDAQ:GNMA traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 116,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,921. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.91 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

