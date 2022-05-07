Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NYSE:NDP) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.79 and last traded at $30.17. Approximately 20,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 17,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the first quarter worth $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the third quarter worth $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 111.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the third quarter worth $858,000.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

