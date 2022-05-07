Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Tiptree has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Tiptree alerts:

NASDAQ TIPT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. 78,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,960. Tiptree has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $380.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.53 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.18%.

In other Tiptree news, General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind bought 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $25,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Tiptree during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 4,966.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tiptree in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Tiptree (Get Rating)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.