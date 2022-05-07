TheStreet Downgrades Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to D

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NOG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.91.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.66, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 415,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 336,917 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,754,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.