TheStreet Downgrades LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) to C+

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 111.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

