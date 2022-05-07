The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,980 ($24.73) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WEIR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($26.98) to GBX 2,030 ($25.36) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,190 ($27.36) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,470 ($30.86) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($26.98) to GBX 1,945 ($24.30) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,980 ($24.73).

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 1,472 ($18.39) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,653.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,695.80. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,381 ($17.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,010 ($25.11).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

In other news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($19.79), for a total value of £48,945.60 ($61,143.79). Also, insider John Heasley sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($19.25), for a total transaction of £49,404.46 ($61,717.00).

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

