The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.6% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,765,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,723,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $1,227,000. Finally, JSF Financial LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,304,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,609,023. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.62. The company has a market capitalization of $374.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $131.94 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

