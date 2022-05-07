The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $37,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $4.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.31. 4,307,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,912,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.12 and its 200-day moving average is $355.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $289.41 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Home Depot from $314.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.43.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

