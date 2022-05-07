The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €63.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($66.32) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($75.79) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($80.00) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($71.05) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($65.26) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.13 ($74.88).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €47.44 ($49.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. Basf has a 12-month low of €46.61 ($49.06) and a 12-month high of €71.05 ($74.79).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

