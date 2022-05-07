Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Trading Down 3.7%

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 24,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17.
Tembo Gold Company Profile (CVE:TEM)
