Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.
Shares of TDS stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.77. 876,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,771. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.
Several research analysts recently commented on TDS shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.
About Telephone and Data Systems (Get Rating)
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
