Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Shares of TDS stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.77. 876,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,771. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,872,000 after buying an additional 275,160 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDS shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

