Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 13,792 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,792 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,425,000 after buying an additional 1,347,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,447,000 after buying an additional 974,139 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,304,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,052,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after buying an additional 1,282,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,935,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,953,000 after buying an additional 178,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.15. 2,200,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

