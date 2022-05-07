Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 455,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,406,000 after acquiring an additional 44,510 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.43. 4,054,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,966. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.