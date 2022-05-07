Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Purchases 21,600 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.49. 6,222,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,297,933. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $70.23 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average of $85.26. The stock has a market cap of $193.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

