Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,353 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.5% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 27.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 817,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,518,000 after buying an additional 100,148 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 193,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after buying an additional 23,045 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 262.1% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,872,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,922,000 after buying an additional 1,355,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,737,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,665,850. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $204.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.85 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

