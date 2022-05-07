Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $2.67 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,732 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 162,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after acquiring an additional 115,490 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 386,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 299.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Force Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 71.9% during the third quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 78,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $5.96 on Friday, hitting $114.27. 2,498,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,997. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.45 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.60 and a 200 day moving average of $161.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

