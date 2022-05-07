Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $2.12 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.40. 2,759,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.58. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $73.80. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

