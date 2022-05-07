Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.33.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,235. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.23 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.68 and a 200-day moving average of $240.14.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

