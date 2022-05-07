Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,260 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in eBay by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,405 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,080,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in eBay by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,351,756 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $156,392,000 after acquiring an additional 573,581 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in eBay by 1,588.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 575,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after acquiring an additional 541,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.76.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.81. 11,281,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,078,008. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 5.16%.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.