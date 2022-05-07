Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,062,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.7% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 431,940 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.36.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.92. 15,562,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,380,062. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

