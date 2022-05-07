TD Securities Raises Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $35.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.89.

VNOM opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 179.05%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,702,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $3,490,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 831,436 shares of company stock worth $24,701,964. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,324,000 after purchasing an additional 52,959 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,836,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,437,000 after purchasing an additional 55,660 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,010,000 after purchasing an additional 130,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after purchasing an additional 289,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,307,000 after purchasing an additional 98,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

