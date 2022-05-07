TD Securities Boosts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $130.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTR. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $103.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day moving average is $82.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 24.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 15.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at about $4,197,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,201,000 after acquiring an additional 563,194 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

