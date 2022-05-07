TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms have commented on TCRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 557.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCRR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. 548,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,119. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

